AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that while the door isn’t closed in regards to veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick returning, the two parties plan to explore their options this offseason.
- As for potential veteran backup options for Miami, Salguero lists Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, C.J. Beathard, and Brian Hoyer.
- Should Teddy Bridgewater become available, Salguero believes he could be a fit and notes that Miami previously showed interest in Taylor and Bridgewater.
Jets
- Albert Breer of SI believes the Jets will take QB Zach Wilson from BYU in the first round of the draft, adding that Wilson will likely go between the second and sixth pick.
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv writes that the Jets will likely be spending time on whether they get Wilson, QB Justin Fields, QB Deshaun Watson, or QB Russell Wilson instead of focusing their sights on some of the elite receivers in free agency such as Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, and Corey Davis.
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Jets.
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
Patriots’ executive Dave Ziegler said their current cap situation “opens up options” for them this offseason. New England is projected to have around $62.21 million in available space to work with.
“I think having cap space gives you flexibility, and there aren’t a whole lot of teams at this point that maybe have a lot of cap space,” Ziegler said, via the team’s official site. “I think having that flexibility, it just opens up options for you. And I think that at the same time, there’s still a responsibility to spend those dollars wisely.”
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Patriots.