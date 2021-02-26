AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets

Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Patriots

Patriots’ executive Dave Ziegler said their current cap situation “opens up options” for them this offseason. New England is projected to have around $62.21 million in available space to work with.

“I think having cap space gives you flexibility, and there aren’t a whole lot of teams at this point that maybe have a lot of cap space,” Ziegler said, via the team’s official site. “I think having that flexibility, it just opens up options for you. And I think that at the same time, there’s still a responsibility to spend those dollars wisely.”