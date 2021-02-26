AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Dolphins

Jets 

Patriots

Patriots’ executive Dave Ziegler said their current cap situation “opens up options” for them this offseason. New England is projected to have around $62.21 million in available space to work with. 

I think having cap space gives you flexibility, and there aren’t a whole lot of teams at this point that maybe have a lot of cap space,” Ziegler said, via the team’s official site. “I think having that flexibility, it just opens up options for you. And I think that at the same time, there’s still a responsibility to spend those dollars wisely.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments