AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Josh McDaniels

Dolphins

According to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry, the Dolphins are in great shape to give TE Mike Gesicki the franchise tag in the offseason at a figure of $10.9 million as they work on a long-term deal.

Jets

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets WRs Jamison Crowder (calf) and second-round rookie Elijah Moore (quad) still haven’t returned to practice and are looking iffy for Sunday.

Jets OC Mike LaFleur acknowledged WR Denzel Mims is "not having the season any of us wanted for him." Mims has just one catch for four yards on seven targets in the past four games even with an opportunity opened by injuries ahead of him, but LaFleur added: "[It's] not the end of the story for Denzel." (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is expected to once again receive consideration for a head coaching job this year. But there are some hangups with McDaniels related to how he flamed out in his first stint as a head coach with the Broncos a decade ago and how he abruptly spurned the Colts in 2018. That’ll be a dealbreaker for some teams but McDaniels’ resume will be compelling for others.

“I think he’s a head coach,” one general manager told the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “I think he’s learned from his experience. He’s been humbled. When he got his first job, what was he, 32? If you ask him, he was probably trying to be (Bill) Belichick at the time, trying to be a hard ass, all the things he thought you were supposed to be, instead of just being himself. I think he’s matured. I think he’s a brilliant offensive mind.

“He did burn some coaches with the Indy deal. But when you really know the dynamics of why he went back to New England, you can somewhat understand from his viewpoint. I think he’d be an excellent head coach. I think you have to talk to him, and he’ll do a really good job this time through.”

McDaniels’ work with quarterbacks in particular has raised his profile once again.

“If you ask all the coaches, they’d say they’ve adapted to their quarterbacks when in fact I don’t know that they really have,” the GM said. “I think Josh can really do that. He doesn’t just say it. He actually tailors that offense to that quarterback, and he knows how to call plays for him on top of that.”