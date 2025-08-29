AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Kyle Dugger

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier admitted that the team is going through a financial reset after years of heavy spending.

“Every year is different,” he said, via Around The NFL. “We’ve had years here where it’s been all draft focus for a couple years and then at some point you have to reset. When you go and you make aggressive moves like we had made for a few years, you have to reset again and start it over.”

Grier said the team has been focused on getting younger, particularly within the secondary.

“It’s just not sustainable the way the contracts are with players and what they’re making now,” Grier continued. “So in terms of directive, no; for us, it was just good business sense working through it and trying to find value, but we also had to get younger, so we added younger players. Like a year ago, we were one of a couple teams with all the one-year vet contracts and stuff, so we’re in a different spot now, adding the young players. That’s the direction we’re going right now, and we’ve been very happy so far.”

Grier added that his words “reset” meant financially and they’re still in win mode for the 2025 season.

“In terms of reset, it was just talking about the money philosophy and spending and stuff, but like I told you, we were always going to try to win this season. It’s all about winning in 2025,” he said.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn not only complimented DT Harrison Phillips‘ physical talents but added that he’s a great presence in the locker room as well.

“First off, I’ll say he’s one of us. His mentality, the character, on & off the field. He’s a damn good run stopper. Everything about him fits who we are,” Glenn said, via Jets Wire.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said QB Tyrod Taylor , WR Allen Lazard , and RB Isaiah Davis are all on track to play in Week 1. (Zack Rosenblatt)

said QB , WR , and RB are all on track to play in Week 1. (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets co-director of player personnel Robbie Paton on fourth-round WR Arian Smith : “Really, really excited about this player. You’ve seen him just get better and better and better. You feel like he’s going to be a guy that makes an impact early in the season for us.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

on fourth-round WR : “Really, really excited about this player. You’ve seen him just get better and better and better. You feel like he’s going to be a guy that makes an impact early in the season for us.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Paton also talked about recently claimed TE Jelani Woods : “He’s a big, strong, physical blocker but he also has value in the passing game. He was productive this preseason and we felt like he would elevate the competition in that TE room. When that opportunity presented itself to claim him that was something that both the coaches and scouts felt good about.” (Rosenblatt)

: “He’s a big, strong, physical blocker but he also has value in the passing game. He was productive this preseason and we felt like he would elevate the competition in that TE room. When that opportunity presented itself to claim him that was something that both the coaches and scouts felt good about.” (Rosenblatt) New York GM Darren Mougey talked about the state of their WR room: “I like the room. I like the room as a whole. It starts with Garrett (Wilson). He can do it all. Then I think we have pieces that compliment each other. We’ve got three guys in Josh Reynolds, Lazard and Tyler Johnson, they’ve all played in the league and had success. Bigger bodies, you can move them around, they can block in the run game. Then you’ve got the speed piece with Arian and Gip (Xavier Gipson) has speed, he can play inside, we’ll find ways to get him some touches.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots DB Kyle Dugger is focused on contributing to the team any way he can after recent trade chatter this offseason.

“It’s helping the team as much as I can and being the best version of myself as an individual and a leader and for the guys around me,” Dugger said, via PFT.