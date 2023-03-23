AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Lamar Jackson

Dolphins

Dolphins recently signed LB David Long said he was surprised by Titans HC Mike Vrabel‘s comments in January about his durability issues while in Tennessee.

“If you watch film since my rookie year to the end of this year, every play, I lay it out on the line,” Long said, via NFL.com. “So that was a surprise to me. I feel like it kind of created a narrative a little bit as far as how I take care of my body. If you ask anybody, I’m a first one in and last guy out type of guy. So I know he knows that as well. It really just put a bigger chip (on my shoulder) because I know what type of player I am. That wasn’t discussed to me, as well. So it was a lot. I took it with a grain of salt. I’m not really much a media person like ‘why did you single me out or whatever.’ I’m going to roll with it and I’m just going to get back to work.”

Virginia CB Anthony Johnson said he’s scheduled to take a pre-draft visit with the Dolphins, per Jacquie Francuilli.

Jets

Jets’ new WR Mecole Hardman (abdominal) said he’s hoping to be ready in time for May’s OTAs after undergoing surgery three weeks ago, per Rich Cimini.

(abdominal) said he’s hoping to be ready in time for May’s OTAs after undergoing surgery three weeks ago, per Rich Cimini. Ryan Fowler confirms the Jets had a pre-draft meeting with Nebraska WR Trey Palmer.

Patriots Former Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich lobbied for his old team to pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt to get Lamar, that changes everything,” Ninkovich said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Absolutely everything. And listen, I am a huge fan of Lamar’s style of game and what it puts on a defense, the stresses. And there are needs and wants, OK? A need is necessary for life. A want helps your quality of life. I don’t need Lamar here, but I sure as heck want to see Lamar running around with a New England Patriot on his helmet. Because if you see it out there, the Patriots instantly become division favorites and, to me, get right back into that Super Bowl hunt.”

Jackson still hasn’t gotten any offer sheet interest from other teams but Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes other teams believe the Colts, Jets, Falcons, and Patriots could get involved at some point.