AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Dolphins

Dave Hyde of the Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the Dolphins were willing to offer former Saints HC Sean Payton a five-year, $100 million deal to be their head coach.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has heard it was over four years, a raise over his previous deal of five years and $80 million.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said that they are planning some changes to their offensive scheme for next season.

“We’ve had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple of years. Good time to streamline things – we did that defensively a couple years ago (in 2019 and 2020). Feel like this is a good time to do it offensively,” Belichick said, via PatriotsWire. “So, there’s an element of that every year.”

Belichick said that they’ll try to involve QB Mac Jones in changes to their offense.

“We’ll do everything we can really, to make it as good for him as we can – he’s our quarterback. Lot of components to that, I don’t know,” Belichick said.

Belichick wouldn’t elaborate on scheme changes to their offense.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “If you’re asking if we’re going run the Veer offense, no. Not really sure what we’re talking about here.”

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's a lot of positive sentiment around the league on Jones that's clouded by doubts over New England's coaching situation on offense. An offensive coach for another team said: "He would be my No. 1 by a lot. Really efficient and smart player. But who's coaching him? Is it Joe Judge potentially calling plays?"

A scout for another AFC team thinks New England will continue to keep the training wheels on Jones for another season and not ask him to do too much: "He's not a guy you win with because of him at this level yet. The tight ends will have to produce and the running game. Win with defense, and let him manage the game."

According to PFF's Doug Kyed, at least one prominent Patriots offensive player thought the team was behind on offense when they started spring OTAs.

Judge and Matt Patricia are in prominent roles to replace departed OC Josh McDaniels, and while Belichick has been vague on titles, it appears Patricia is working approximately as a run-game coordinator and Judge as a pass game coordinator.

Kyed adds the Patriots could be transitioning to more of an outside zone rushing offense. They don't have a fullback on the roster right now and they hosted former QB coach and current Arizona HC Jedd Fisch earlier in camp, who worked with the Rams under Sean McVay for two seasons.

Another source told Kyed they could borrow from Alabama OC Bill O'Brien's system, specifically adding more RPOs which Jones ran more than 30 percent of the time in college. O'Brien also visited the Patriots during OTAs. Patriots K Quinn Nordin has cleared waivers and has reverted back to New England's reserve/NFI list. (Mike Reiss)

‘s system, specifically adding more RPOs which Jones ran more than 30 percent of the time in college. O’Brien also visited the Patriots during OTAs. Patriots K Quinn Nordin has cleared waivers and has reverted back to New England’s reserve/NFI list. (Mike Reiss)