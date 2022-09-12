AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Dolphins
The Dolphins beat the Patriots pretty handily in Week 1 in HC Mike McDaniel‘s coaching debut, and McDaniel’s decision to go for it on a 4th-and-7 near midfield proved key in the game. The result was a long touchdown pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa to WR Jaylen Waddle that had WR Tyreek Hill singing his coach’s praises.
“He’s going to need a wheelbarrow for his nuts to carry around, because he’s got a lot of cojones,” Hill said, via David Wilson of the Miami Herald.
Jets
- Jets second-round RB Breece Hall plans to have a short memory regarding his first fumble: “It’s very frustrating. I’m not used to it. Don’t usually do it. Don’t accept it…it’s going to hurt, but I just gotta move on. Have amnesia and move on…it won’t happen again.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Jets HC Robert Saleh wasn’t overly optimistic about getting OT Duane Brown back: “We’re hopeful that we get him back. We’ll see how this rehab stint goes for him.” (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh on the team’s quarterback situation heading into Week 2 after Joe Flacco struggled and fans called for backup Mike White: “Everything is under discussion and under review. Joe has been very, very steady throughout OTAs, and training camp. As of now, Joe is our starting quarterback.” (Connor Hughes)
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne knew he would be a limited part of the gameplan against the Dolphins, later having one catch for 41 yards and appearing to be visibly frustrated afterward on the sideline.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to be suffering from back spasms and has a chance to play this week after x-rays were negative on his back.
- Patriots first-round OL Cole Strange said being subbed out during the second quarter by OL James Ferentz was a planned move to keep them fresh via NESN.
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick said the team planned to rotate personnel due to the temperatures in Miami: “We planned to play as many as many people as we could.”
- Strange said he didn’t believe the weather was a factor to their 20-7 loss: “We’re in pretty good shape. We run a lot. And we practiced down here this week, so we got accustomed to it.”
- Belichick on Bourne only playing two snaps: “I thought KB did a great job stepping in there when we needed him and made a big play for us. He’s a good player and I’m sure he’ll have plenty of opportunities going forward, as all our skill players will.” (Zack Cox)
