AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones

Dolphins

The Dolphins beat the Patriots pretty handily in Week 1 in HC Mike McDaniel‘s coaching debut, and McDaniel’s decision to go for it on a 4th-and-7 near midfield proved key in the game. The result was a long touchdown pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa to WR Jaylen Waddle that had WR Tyreek Hill singing his coach’s praises.

“He’s going to need a wheelbarrow for his nuts to carry around, because he’s got a lot of cojones,” Hill said, via David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

Jets

Jets second-round RB Breece Hall plans to have a short memory regarding his first fumble: “It’s very frustrating. I’m not used to it. Don’t usually do it. Don’t accept it…it’s going to hurt, but I just gotta move on. Have amnesia and move on…it won’t happen again.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

plans to have a short memory regarding his first fumble: “It’s very frustrating. I’m not used to it. Don’t usually do it. Don’t accept it…it’s going to hurt, but I just gotta move on. Have amnesia and move on…it won’t happen again.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets HC Robert Saleh wasn’t overly optimistic about getting OT Duane Brown back: “We’re hopeful that we get him back. We’ll see how this rehab stint goes for him.” (Rich Cimini)

wasn’t overly optimistic about getting OT back: “We’re hopeful that we get him back. We’ll see how this rehab stint goes for him.” (Rich Cimini) Saleh on the team’s quarterback situation heading into Week 2 after Joe Flacco struggled and fans called for backup Mike White: “Everything is under discussion and under review. Joe has been very, very steady throughout OTAs, and training camp. As of now, Joe is our starting quarterback.” (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne knew he would be a limited part of the gameplan against the Dolphins, later having one catch for 41 yards and appearing to be visibly frustrated afterward on the sideline.

knew he would be a limited part of the gameplan against the Dolphins, later having one catch for 41 yards and appearing to be visibly frustrated afterward on the sideline. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Patriots Mac Jones is believed to be suffering from back spasms and has a chance to play this week after x-rays were negative on his back. QBis believed to be suffering from back spasms and has a chance to play this week after x-rays were negative on his back.

Patriots first-round OL Cole Strange said being subbed out during the second quarter by OL James Ferentz was a planned move to keep them fresh via NESN.

said being subbed out during the second quarter by OL was a planned move to keep them fresh via NESN. Patriots HC Bill Belichick said the team planned to rotate personnel due to the temperatures in Miami: “We planned to play as many as many people as we could.”

said the team planned to rotate personnel due to the temperatures in Miami: “We planned to play as many as many people as we could.” Strange said he didn’t believe the weather was a factor to their 20-7 loss: “We’re in pretty good shape. We run a lot. And we practiced down here this week, so we got accustomed to it.”

Belichick on Bourne only playing two snaps: “I thought KB did a great job stepping in there when we needed him and made a big play for us. He’s a good player and I’m sure he’ll have plenty of opportunities going forward, as all our skill players will.” ( Zack Cox