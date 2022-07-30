AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Quinnen Williams, Steelers

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on the offense heading into the 2022 season: “It’s my fifth year, fifth different offensive coordinator, could be six if you count last year’s interesting situation.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets DL Quinnen Williams addressed his contract situation and feels that everything will eventually come together for him when it is meant to.

“The contract is not really a big thing on my mind right now,” Williams said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That’s not really a big thing in my family or in my head right now. I definitely feel like it’s going to pan itself out, it’s going to work itself out when it comes down to time to have a new contract or negotiate a new contract.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has struggled so far during his first NFL training camp.

“It’s not going to be perfect the first couple of days,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I have to learn from it and move on. There are a lot of days of camp left.”

Steelers OT Jake Dixon, who has been tasked with protecting Pickett in practice, spoke about the mindset of the reserve linemen.

“We talk about it every night in meetings,” Dixon said. “We have to do our job so everybody else can do their jobs. Keeping the pocket clean for Kenny is an important job for the offensive line.”