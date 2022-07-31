AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual.

“It’s a business. The team will do what’s best for the team,” Gesicki said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You’ve got to go out and perform. There’s not much else to say. I’m not a big complainer about it, make a big deal about it.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on Gesicki and his future in Miami, including his contract situation.

“We try day after day to get your game to the best of its ability so at the end of the year, Mike, you make that franchise tag look like a discount,” McDaniels said. via DolphinsWire.com. “That means you’ve been playing at a level that makes the Dolphins better that also improves your socio-economic status for the long term. Everybody knows his ball skills and range are outstanding. That [helps create] separation. He wants to attack blocking with a different severity than he ever has before. We’re fortunate and he’s fortunate that his position coach, Jon Embree, will settle for nothing less. Those are things he’s embracing. I’m excited to see how it looks.”

Jets

Jets LB Kwon Alexander signed a veteran salary benefit deal with a base salary of $1.12 million and a signing bonus of $152,500. (Over The Cap)

Patriots

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patriots WR DeVante Parker has been outstanding in contested situations so far early in camp, especially in red zone drills with QB Mac Jones : “Mac sees where the defender is. He puts it in a great spot and I’m able to come down to it.”

Reiss mentions veteran CBs Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler have been the No. 2 outside corners across from Jalen Mills so far in camp.