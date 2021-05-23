AFC Notes: Dolphins, Patriots, Texans

Dolphins

Dolphins’ second-year T Austin Jackson has been focused on keeping himself in shape during the offseason and is hoping to make a big improvement in his sophomore season.

“Things are a lot different when you’re not in a pandemic,” Jackson said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “Being able to just have way more access to resources this year as opposed to last year certainly helps a lot. Getting my feet set for my second year. Having more knowledge. Knowing a little bit more of what to expect. I wasn’t asked to put on weight. Every year you want to take off bad weight and put on more good weight. But you know, this muscle is heavier. Just working out and making sure my technique is consistent.”

Jackson is also committing to being a more aggressive player in his second season.

“We want to be tough, disciplined, detailed, and nasty,” Jackson said. “All of those four words are kind of what we aim for, and we can see a big improvement in those aspects. We want to do our job well. We don’t want to have any errors and we want to do it fast, do it with a sense of urgency. It’s a mentality. You can’t just show up and be nasty. Everything you train for has to be aggressive and with intent. It definitely starts now with how we train ourselves to go to battle.”

Texans

Stanford HC David Shaw shared his feelings about former Stanford S Justin Reid, who is now well into his career with the Texans and would like to remain with the team, according to his former coach.

“So full of life..full of energy. He seems to have more hours in his day than the rest of us. He wants to be there long term. I think he wants to sign that long-term deal. You’re gonna get the best version of Justin Reid,” Shaw said, per Mark Berman.

Patriots

The Patriots drafted S Kyle Dugger in the second round last year with the idea that he could fill the same role that S Rodney Harrison used to for a few outstanding, Super Bowl-winning defenses. New England even connected Harrison to Dugger after the draft and Harrison has stayed in contact with his young mentee giving him points of emphasis to improve as he enters his second season.

“I’ve been telling him ‘You can cover. You just have to believe in yourself a little bit more. Don’t give those tight ends free releases. Get up there and jam them — you’re a big kid, you’re strong, so get up there and challenge them and don’t make it easy for them,'” Harrison said. “In the pass game, I just want to see him play with more confidence. He just has to believe what he sees. I tell him, ‘Believe what you see and go get it! Don’t second-guess yourself! Be aggressive! You don’t need to play careful.’

“In the run game, I think he’s tough and he’s starting to really see the line-block combinations; when the tight end blocks down and the tackle pulls, where he needs to go, where his proper fit is.”