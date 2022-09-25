AFC Notes, Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t concerned about a potential concussion and felt that he hyperextended his back on a quarterback sneak earlier in the game and then hurt it again on the late hit by Bills LB Matt Milano.

“On the quarterback sneak, kinda got my legs caught under someone and they were trying to push back,” Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It felt like I hyperextended my back. On the next play, I hit my back and kinda hurt it. Then I got up and that’s kinda like when I stumbled. For the most part, I’m good. Passed whatever concussion protocol they had.”

Tagovailoa said he’ll get some tests on his back and is unsure of how it will feel tomorrow. (Joe Schad)

Dolphins Jevon Holland on what he learned from the comeback against the Ravens on what he learned from the comeback against the Ravens : “It was awesome to be able to deal with that adversity, and then to be able to overcome that knowing that we didn’t play our best game as a defense. We can build on that going against the Bills .” Josina Anderson)

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out Jets CB Bryce Hall has slipped down the depth chart, falling behind CB Brandin Echols as well as losing the starting job to first-round CB Ahmad Gardner .

has slipped down the depth chart, falling behind CB as well as losing the starting job to first-round CB . However, Cimini notes Hall is under contract for two more seasons so there’s not a huge rush to trade him.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick is impressed with the versatility of WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

“I think (he’s brought) some of the toughness that we were talking about,” Belichick said, via Patriots Wire. “Made a big catch there on that second-and-long that got us into a third-and-short there in the last drive where Mac ended up scrambling. He’s had a lot of tough yards in preseason, made some tough catches over the middle, fought for some extra yardage. Run after the catch with the ball, blocked, played in the kicking game. Made some big plays for us in preseason, downing kicks and covering kicks. He’s an interesting guy.”

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reiterated he’s not making a stink about his playing time: “I’m happy here. Of course, I want to play. But I want to help any way I can.” (Mike Reiss)

reiterated he’s not making a stink about his playing time: “I’m happy here. Of course, I want to play. But I want to help any way I can.” (Mike Reiss) The Patriots had Ravens fourth-round P Jordan Stout high on their board but elected to go with fourth-round RB Pierre Strong.