AFC Notes: Donte Jackson, Bo Nix, Davis Webb, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix was on the field during the team’s mandatory minicamp after suffering an ankle injury in the AFC Divisional round. Denver WR Troy Franklin didn’t hold back when discussing the importance of having their signal-caller back on the field leading the team.

“That was great for the team, man,” Franklin said, via the team’s website. “I think it brought everybody up to see Bo back there, taking his drop and throwing some passes. Just getting back out there and taking command of everything.

“[It was great] just being back on that field with Bo.”

Broncos

Nix spoke in depth about OC Davis Webb and how he has made an impact on his career in a short time, as well as Webb’s individual growth as a playcaller.

“He had several chances to go be straight-up a head coach, so I think we were fortunate to keep him as an organization,” Nix said of Webb, via BroncosWire.com. “[I’m] just excited to see his growth and maturity as a play caller. Obviously, it’ll be his first time, but he’s prepped and has been waiting for this day for a long time. This is his first opportunity, so he has to make the most of it, and he knows that and he’s working really hard. He’s had a really successful grind this offseason, just really taking what we have [and asking], ‘How can we grow it, how can we make it a little bit more suitable for where we are now?’ How can we make it so he enjoys calling it and comfortable for him? Then, at the end of the day, how can he teach me to go out there and execute it and perform? We think similarly, so that’s going to be the fun part as we go. I’m really excited to have him. It allows Coach [Sean] Payton to be relieved of those duties, be able to go and do other things, like really critique the defense, really critique special teams, really look at offensive line and defensive line, really look at the trenches, look at the skill and evaluate a little bit more because his time’s not filled having to game plan or all that kind of stuff. So I think it’s just a good weapon for us to have, and I think it’s going to help us.”

Chargers

Chargers veteran CB Donte Jackson is heading into his second year with the team after a strong 2025 campaign, in which the team ranked top 10 in EPA per play. Jackson admitted last year was full of unfamiliarity, but the continuity into this season has led to beaming confidence on that side of the ball.

“First year here doing it, was kind of like the new guy still feeling my way around,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I was a vet but still had that energy of a young guy because I was new, still learning the guys, still learning everything, the building, the city, stuff like that.”

“These days, it’s smooth sailing. You come back in, have the same guys you went to war with last year and the confidence and everything has been high. It’s been awesome.” Speaking on the new DC, Chris O’Leary, Jackson feels he’s been just as advertised with his energy and ability to inspire his guys.

“Everything I heard about him was spot on, the guys didn’t do him enough justice in how well they spoke of him. From me meeting him and getting my own experiences of him in the meeting room, on the field, how he bounces around from every section constantly hearing him giving guys confidence, talking guys up.”

“You just love his energy, it’s awesome… you could just tell he loves doing what he’s doing. It’s a blast to come to work with him.”