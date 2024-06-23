AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Michael Onwenu, Braelon Allen, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert said there will be a strong emphasis placed on finishing the season strong.

“We’re an outstanding team, and it has to just click at the end of the year,” Mostert said, via PFT. “I was telling the reporters, man, I’d take an 0-8 start to make it deep into the playoffs, right, and trying to get to that championship round. One of our biggest Kryptonites has always been that first round. That’s gonna be harped on this year. People are gonna say all these different types of things, but we can’t make excuses. We’ve got to go out here and finish the season and finish strong, the same way we started, and just go out here and handle business. Everybody has to be on the same page. We have to be as one, right? That’s all it takes. Nothing bigger, nothing smaller. Just go out there and stay healthy and finish.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic made a note on all 90 players on the Jets roster following the mandatory minicamp.

Jets RB Breece Hall was held out of OTAs but HC Robert Saleh said he could have practiced had it been the regular season.

New York RB coach Tony Dews mentioned fourth-round RB Braelon Allen has been doing well in the passing game and Rosenblatt thinks the No. 2 running back job is the rookie's to lose: "If you go back and watch his tape from his career at Wisconsin, he caught the ball well. He showed the ability on film, he showed good hands. If you have hand-eye coordination, you give yourself a chance."

Rosenblatt points out new OT Morgan Moses has "quickly emerged as a leader" despite not practicing as he recovers from pectoral surgery.

Although DE Will McDonald IV "didn't stand out in spring" in Rosenblatt's view, Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich feels McDonald is bringing increased focus and preparation.

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo simply wants first-round QB Drake Maye to take advantage of the opportunities he gets to compete for the team’s starting job this offseason.

“My message is, it’s not how many opportunities, it’s what you do with the opportunities that you get,” Mayo said, via Pro Football Talk. “Look, going back to the competition part of it, the better you do on a day-after-day basis, not just on the field but also in the classroom, the more reps you’ll get going forward.”

Mayo discussed how they will structure the offensive line after RT Michael Onwenu saw reps at guard during spring practices: “The best players will play. That’s how I think about it, it’s all competition and we’re going to try to put the best five out there.” (Mark Daniels)