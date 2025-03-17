AFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, Najee Harris, Eric Stokes, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos signed LB Dre Greenlaw to a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, with $11.5 million fully guaranteed, including a $6.5 million signing bonus. His 2025 salary is $3.47 million, with a $1.53 million per-game roster bonus, totaling $11.5 million in full guarantees. In 2026, he will earn a $7.47 million salary ($2 million guaranteed for injury) and a $1.53 million per-game roster bonus ($90,000 per game), for a total of $9 million. In 2027, he is set to earn a $9.47 million salary and a $1.53 million per-game roster bonus, totaling $11 million. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers RB Najee Harris had a previous relationship with HC Jim Harbaugh and noted that he was part of his decision to join the team, yet he also told reporters that he wasn’t planning on leaving the Steelers.

“I didn’t plan on doing it,” Harris said of leaving Pittsburgh, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “It wasn’t something that was in the plan or anything, but it is a business.”

“When we played against them, I saw the type of team that they’re on the rise to be and I wanted to be a part of that,” Harris added.

The Chargers signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, with $400,000 guaranteed, including a $300,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.55 million ($400,000 guaranteed), and he can earn up to $150,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. He is also eligible for up to $750,000 in playtime incentives, paid in $250,000 increments based on his percentage of snaps. (Aaron Wilson)

The Chargers signed OLB Khalil Mack to a one-year deal worth $18 million, fully guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. His salary is $8 million (fully guaranteed). (Albert Breer)

Raiders

The Raiders signed CB Eric Stokes to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, with $2.99 million guaranteed, including a $1.49 million signing bonus. His salary is $1.5 million (fully guaranteed), and he will earn $30,000 per game active roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Georgia LB Jalon Walker will take an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)