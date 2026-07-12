AFC Notes: Drew Allar, Will Howard, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals signed WR Dohnte Meyers this offseason following his time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL. Meyers reflected on suffering multiple injuries with the Roughriders that ended his 2024 season, saying he leaned on his support system to get him through the tough times.

“We all felt it together, and it was just like ‘we’re going to get through this, this isn’t it,'” Meyers said, via Michael Hull of the team’s site. “We didn’t come this far just to come this far.”

Meyers returned from a separated shoulder to have a strong 2025 season with the Roughriders.

“We saw a glimpse, we got a taste, we’re not going to let that define me,” Meyers said. “We’re going to do the real version now.”

Saskatchewan went on to win the CFL’s Grey Cup in 2025, where Meyers had four receptions for 76 yards. Meyers said he is grateful for his path to the NFL.

“Football is not always friendly,” Meyers said. “That was just mentally refreshing to experience, not just all the good stuff but coupled with the story, the journey to get there…I feel like I developed a healthy relationship, not only with myself but with the game and the craft.”

Ravens

The Ravens go into their offseason program with competition for the starting center role between Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson thinks both options are looking promising.

“Those guys are competing well. They’re doing a pretty good job to me,” Jackson said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “I’m liking our choices, for sure.”

Ravens HC Jesse Minter called it a “pretty balanced competition” between the two.

“I would say it’s a pretty balanced competition right now,” Minter said. “I think Danny and Jovaughn both have done a great job. … With that position especially — because we haven’t had pads on yet, and they’re new — that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on.”

Minter on Jackson: “There’s no one I’d rather have as the quarterback, the leader of this team. He’s been everything.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers Steelers QB coach Tom Arth said that he believes the competition between third-round QB Drew Allar and QB Will Howard will bring out the best in both players. “I think it’s really good. I think it’s really positive to have two young guys together,” Arth said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, they’re at a little bit different stages and different players, but two guys who are going to be very competitive with one another. They get along well. They’re both great, great people — smart players — but they’re ultra-competitive. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. I’m very excited to see how that plays out as we get into training camp and get into the preseason, just how the two of them bring out the best in each other.” Arth added that QB Aaron Rodgers and QB Mason Rudolph, two veterans on the roster, have helped coach along both Howard and Allar. “They’re able to help each other, number one, first and foremost,” Arth said. “Aaron is incredible with the entire group, especially Will and Drew as young players. But even Mason has had an incredible career. He’s played almost a decade of football. That’s pretty rare and pretty special, so he has some great experiences. Those guys have an opportunity to learn from him, as well.”