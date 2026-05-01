AFC Notes: Duke Tobin, Elijah Sarratt, Matthew Hibner, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic gave a summary of his biggest takeaways from a 40-minute press conference from Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin.

Dehner says “the talking point of the day” was that in order to facilitate the trade for DT Dexter Lawrence , they “layered in challenges” financially in 2026 and 2027 and are near the top of the league in spending.

, they “layered in challenges” financially in 2026 and 2027 and are near the top of the league in spending. Following the Lawrence trade, Dehner thinks the fifth-year option for DE Myles Murphy could be in jeopardy as a financial decision.

could be in jeopardy as a financial decision. Per Dehner, Tobin “sounded open” to restructuring QB Joe Burrow and said they will look into it now that the draft is over.

and said they will look into it now that the draft is over. Tobin didn’t plan to not add a linebacker, but he expressed “extreme confidence” in second-year players Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., according to Dehner.

and Jr., according to Dehner. Finally, Tobin said they are never done roster building but admitted they feel restricted right now. (Dehner)

Ravens

Ravens WR Elijah Sarratt says he plans to build chemistry with QB Lamar Jackson and told reporters he has already watched plenty of Jackson’s games.

“I’ve watched many Ravens games. Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. I just want to be able to do my part on the field, so he can trust me and I can go out there and make play for him and make his job easy.” Sarratt said, via RavensWire.com.

Ravens

The Ravens took fourth-round TE Matthew Hibner in the 2026 NFL Draft, who has a connection with HC Jesse Minter after Hibner played at Michigan from 2020 to 2023 while Minter was their defensive coordinator. Hibner said he spoke to Minter and expects to have special teams play a “big role” for him as a rookie.

“Yes, it was cool. When I met with [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter, we were able to chat about both of our times at Michigan… But I think just doing whatever I can on and off the field, embracing special teams – that’s going to be a big role for me… being able to be a plug-and-play [player], being able to be versatile and really do whatever they need from a blocking standpoint and a passing standpoint,” Hibner said, via RavensWire.

Hibner is excited to join an “explosive offense” and is eager to learn from veterans like QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry, and TE Mark Andrews.

“Well, I went to the Ravens’ local Pro Day… Coach Grossi texted me before today’s draft started… But just the idea of being able to go join a team full of so many weapons like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews – being able to be in such a powerful, explosive offense and try to learn from veterans in the room and just take what I can and just be a sponge my first year. I really can’t think of a better fit, honestly. I’m so looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” Hibner said, via RavensWire.