AFC Notes: Eric Kendricks, Garett Bolles, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is impressed with the progress that LT Garett Bolles has made in his recovery from a broken leg that ended his 2022 season prematurely.

“He’s doing well,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Obviously, he’s putting in the time with the rehab and the recovery. That room is completely changed. If there was one position group [that was like] that show Complete Home Makeover, that would be that position group. I think the relationships and all the things that go into play in that position, he’s been very impressive. Then there’s a new offense, terminology and all those things that go along with it, but I’ve been really pleased.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley praised LB Eric Kendricks for being a seamless fit into their defense and thinks his experience will elevate the unit as a whole.

"I think that you guys have probably seen it, talking to him and his teammates," Staley said, via the team's website. "He's fitting right in. He's a competitor. He's such a complete player. He has so much experience. It's important that when you're bringing guys in from the outside, that they're going to add your football team," Staley added. "He's done that in a short amount of time. He has a great way about him. He's humble. He's learning, too, at times. But he has just so much experience to draw from." Chargers DL Sebastian Joseph-Day added that Kendricks is great to have around in the locker room. "He has a great personality," Joseph-Day said. "We're always yukking it up outside the locker room. He's a good dude. I really like Eric. I like the energy that he brings." Kendricks admitted that there's been a bit of a learning curve but he's relying on other veterans like LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. to help grasp the playbook. "I'm definitely more familiar with my alignments and things like that, but terminology and stuff like that, I'm still learning from some of the vets," Kendricks said. "K9 [Kenneth Murray, Jr.] has been helping me a lot. I think the biggest thing is the locker room. I feel like I fit in with the locker room," Kendricks added. "It's a bunch of guys who care and are all about ball. I can't really ask for more besides to go out there on Sunday and play hard."

Chiefs

Chiefs S Justin Reid put on extra weight this offseason in an effort to become a more efficient tackler in the box. "The offseason is going good," Reid said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "I put on a couple of pounds. I'm about 215. I feel really good at it."