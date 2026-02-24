AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Mekhi Becton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Chris Tomasson reports the Broncos are hiring former Drake QBs coach Kyle Kempt as an offensive assistant.

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was asked if he expects G Mekhi Becton on the roster next year: “Those are things that we will discuss. We get back Sunday. All the coaches and staff will meet Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and we’ll finalize all those plans then.” (Kris Rhim)

He was then asked how they will better protect QB Justin Herbert next year, to which Hortiz referenced scheme changes under OC Mike McDaniel, upgrading the OL and adding playmakers. (Eric Williams)

Raiders

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, widely projected to become the first-overall pick, isn’t the generational talent that some of his predecessors were when they were taken at that selection, but he has more than enough tools to become a plus contributor at the next level, according to NFL media’s Daniel Jeremiah.

“Physically and mentally tough, that’s the first thing you notice—he hangs in there and doesn’t get rattled,” Jeremiah said, via Albert Breer. “He has poise to go along with that. He’s got quick hands. You’ll see with that, with all the RPO stuff they do. Obviously, the size, 6′ 4″, 225, was from the spring. So that’s all good. And then the challenge that you got to into is that there are so many RPOs that you have to find the other stuff. So I went through and, you watch all the third-and-7-plus throws, you watch all the red-zone throws, all the late-game stuff, and he’s really, really good in those scenarios. So good decisions, accurate, can drive the ball, all the stuff that you need. He can do all that stuff.”

ESPN’s Todd McShay tends to agree, adding that Mendoza will likely be a solid quarterback but won’t be one of the truly elite.

“If I’m the Raiders, I take him at No. 1, and I truly believe they will take him at No. 1,” McShay said. “I think you only get so many opportunities this high up. I think he’s a quarterback who is absolutely deserving, and he’s got a chance to be a good starter in the NFL. I really do. And I think if it all works out and you support him well, he could be a top-10 starter in the league. I also haven’t talked to a single person who thinks [he’s elite]. And this is the conversation: He can be a guy, but I don’t have him as one of the guys.”

After Mendoza, Alabama QB Ty Simpson is likely the second quarterback taken off the board. After him, there’s not a quarterback worthy of being taken in the top-100 picks, McShay adds.

“He’s undersized,” McShay said. “He’s more athletic than people want to give him credit. And he’s got a better arm in terms of like energy on the ball, velocity. But there’s no elite physical trait with Ty Simpson. He’s also fit squarely in that really ugly group of inexperienced quarterbacks going to the NFL [in terms of college starts]—the Trubiskys, the Anthony Richardsons. … But the most important thing I’ll say, I promise you nine games into the year, Ty Simpson was the best quarterback in college football.”