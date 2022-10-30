AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Colts
- Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
- Irsay praised Ryan’s leadership but said the turnovers and poor play from the offensive line made this move necessary: “Matt understands you can’t have (12 turnovers)… the competitor in him wants to play…Our line let him down. He’s injured..he’s shellshocked.”
- Irsay said they first started talking about going to Ehlinger after the Thursday night win against the Broncos. The loss to the Titans just made it clear it was the right move.
- However, Irsay rebutted any thought of tanking, saying “We are not giving up on the season” and he believes Reich can win with Ehlinger: “Frank is really excited about Sam. He’s got the it factor and Frank saw 5 or 6 throws during the Titans practice week that were…wow.”
- Irsay defended the job security of Reich and Ballard: “I’m in a great spot with Chris and Frank. We’re all re-energized with the move to Sam Ehlinger. Nothing is easy but feel really good.” (Mortensen)
Jaguars
- Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun was fined $15,914 for a roughing the passer penalty in the Week 7 loss to the Giants. (Tom Pelissero)
Ravens
- Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens RB Gus Edwards suffered a minor hamstring injury and may only miss one week.
- Ravens WR James Proche was fined $5,206 for unnecessary roughness against the Browns. (Scott Petrak)
