AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ recently signed QB Gardner Minshew said he’s excited to work with HC Shane Steichen after playing under him with the Eagles: “Fired up to be working with Shane again … one of the biggest things about Shane is he’s just straight up. He’s himself all the time,” via Zak Keefer.

Colts DT Taven Bryan ‘s one-year, $3.51 million deal includes a guaranteed $3 million salary, $30,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $1 million sacks incentive, via Aaron Wilson.

had a formal meeting with the Colts at the NFL Combine, per Justin Melo. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo was scheduled to meet with the Colts before Georgia’s pro day. (Ryan Fowler)

Texans

Texans new DC Matt Burke had high praise of HC DeMeco Ryans and called him an “impeccable” coach and former player.

“I’m extremely appreciative for the opportunity from Meco (Ryans),” Burke said, via TexansWire. “I’m excited to get to work with him. You guys know, the through line with him from his playing time here and everything else, he’s a winner and just his approach has been impeccable from player, coach, everything. Again, I’m here to serve him and what he wants.”

Burke said it’s his role to help “ease the burden” on Ryans and is eager to start working with him.

“He’s got a lot on his plate as a head coach and whatever I can do to help him ease the burden, that’s kind of my role. I’m thankful just for the opportunity to get to work with him and again as we grow in our relationship in the first time we get to work together and start sharing ideas and start building it up together. It’s cool. I’ve loved having him in the building.”

Burke reiterated he’s excited to learn from Ryans and will do anything he can to help.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity for us to sort of learn from each other,” said Burke. “Again, I’m here to help him any way he needs me to help him. If that’s filling up water bottles, I’ll do that for him too.”

Titans

The Titans hosted Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate on a Top 30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)

on a Top 30 visit. (Ryan Fowler) Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Titans. (Justin Melo)