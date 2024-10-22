AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Brian Thomas, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the team needs to continue to string together wins and doesn’t have any more time to waste.

“I mean, maybe it sounds bad, but just stop the bleeding for us. Just get on track,” Lawrence said, via PFT. “We have to find some momentum, and we have to start rattling off some wins. That’s just where we’re at. That’s always the mindset, but especially where we’re at now. We don’t have any more time to waste. Put ourselves in a little bit of a hole. It is what it is. We’ve been in this situation before. We know what we have to do, and we know we have some tough teams coming up on our schedule. Also saying that, it’s the NFL. Every week even if it’s a team that isn’t looked at as a Super Bowl contender, anybody can beat you any week. … This league, it’s week-to-week. It doesn’t matter who you are playing. You have to play well to win. That’s what we — we understand that, and we have to just go do it.”

Jaguars

Jacksonville WR Brian Thomas Jr. had another strong showing in Week 7, highlighted by a 58-yard reception on top Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence broke down the play and talked about what it’s like playing with Thomas.

“That was honestly the look we were wanting for that play,” Lawrence said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “We had another option if that wasn’t the coverage and the situation, but Brian did a great job of just running up the corner, keeping outside leverage, and just running with it. I put it out there and let him go make a play. It was a great catch.

“He’s been making a lot of plays for us, so it’s fun to watch him. It’s fun to play with him [and] just to see him get better every week. We’ve got to keep using him.”

Jacksonville OC Press Taylor has been impressed with Thomas’ mental ability to understand his assignment at every different receiver position.

“He can handle a lot,” Taylor added. “That was one of the things that we’ve been most impressed with him early on. You’d never see it to the naked eye, but we change personnel so much. There are times he plays Z, times he plays X, and he’s able to do that really well.

“The mental aptitude to be able to handle a lot of that as a young player [is impressive].”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan noted owner Amy Adams Strunk supports the plan to go with QB Will Levis to get a full evaluation and they will go back to him when he’s healthy. (Paul Kuharsky)

Titans RT Jaelyn Duncan will miss time with a hamstring injury, per Jim Wyatt.

will miss time with a hamstring injury, per Jim Wyatt. Tennessee WR DeAndre Hopkins had leg soreness in the second half, per HC Brian Callahan. (Wyatt)