AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton commented on the potential of new DB coach and former NFL S Jim Leonhard.

“Jim was someone that I had spoken with last offseason,” Payton said at the combine, via BroncosWire.com. “He actually played for us briefly. I know he [also] played for Denver for a year. He had hip replacement surgery last year, so he was going to be in a position where he couldn’t commit to a full-time job. He helped out Illinois. I think that he’s extremely bright and he was as a player. He solved all the problems as a player. He was in Buffalo, with the Jets, Baltimore and Denver. He played for 10 years and I think he’s got one of these high ceilings that we see with some young coaches. I say young, but it’s kind of all relative. I think a lot of him, and we spent a lot of time on that process.”

Chiefs

Texas WR Xavier Worthy lit the combine on fire after setting a new record in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.21 seconds. Kansas City could be looking for a receiver at pick number 32, and Worthy made it known he would be glad to be there.

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a top-30 visit with the Chiefs, according to Ryan Fowler.

The Chiefs will host Boston College G Christian Mahogany for a top-30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)

Raiders

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew wanted a chance to win the starting job and he believed Las Vegas gave him a great opportunity.

“Excited to get in and compete with a team that I feel like has a chance to be really good,” Minshew said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Played them at the end of the year last year, felt some of that momentum, some of that energy that was building, and anytime you have a chance to compete and win that’s all you can really look forward to.”

“It’s going to be competitive. I think they’re going to try to put together the best quarterback room they can. There’s no promises being made, I don’t want any guarantees, I just want a chance, and I’m excited for the chance I have here.”