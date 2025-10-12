AFC Notes: Garrett Wilson, Josh McDaniels, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT Ed Oliver indicated he’s ready to make his return to the lineup on Monday night against the Falcons: “I feel good, I feel a lot better than last week, a lot more confident. I’m ready.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

is having knee surgery, which prompted the team to put him on injured reserve. (Getzenberg) Bills LB Dorian Williams was fined $7,989 for a blindside block.

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson, after the team’s loss to the Broncos: “We gotta have that nothing to lose mentality. It’s gotta be obvious. We’re out there as players and it’s like: Let’s go. I feel like y’all should see that. The fans, the media, y’all should be able to see we’re playing like we have nothing to lose. I don’t think that was there today. We’re 0-6, man. Like, why?” (Zack Rosenblatt)

, when asked if QB would continue to be the starter: “What kind of question is that?” (Rosenblatt) Jets LB Jamien Sherwood was fined $17,389 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Patriots

Patriots HC Josh McDaniels said he’s in New England for the long haul and doesn’t plan on leaving.

“I love living in New England. That’s the short of it. I just try to focus on now, I’m really enjoying coaching for Mike (Vrabel), and the staff and the guys we have here in the organization,” McDaniels said, via Mass Live. “That would be surprising if I moved my kids out of Westwood … come hell or high water.”

Patriots TE Austin Hooper was fined $11,593 for a facemask.