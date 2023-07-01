AFC Notes: Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

New Bills RB Latavius Murray said he was excited to sign with the organization and return to the state of New York after attending high school in the area. “I’m happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base,” Murray said via the Buffalo News’ Cole Bambini. “Happy to be back in New York. I’ll say that again. It means everything to me. As a kid, I grew up just down the road.” More importantly, Murray believes the Bills’ Super Bowl window is wide open and he wants to contribute to winning both his first ring and the first one for the team. “A team has just been there year in and year out, and I think it’s just a long season,” Murray said. “I think you want to be playing your best ball late in the season. I know we have that mentality and that’s what we want to be doing this year.” Murray’s joining a crowded position room that also features James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines. But he’s not worried about how snaps, touches and roles will shake out at this point. “We’ve got a great group of running backs,” Murray said. “We have a great locker room, all in all. It’s been great here to get to know everybody. (We’ve) been getting better, been working out, training (and) been on the field now some. Just growing and learning and continuing to improve, that’s the goal.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner became just the third pair of teammates ever to take home both offensive and defensive rookie of the year honors in 2022. New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers believes the potential for both is even higher.

“We’ve got, at some point possibly, the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL,” Rodgers said via the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “It’s a legit possibility for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year — I still think Davante [ Adams] is in a league of his own — but those two kids are so talented.”

Rodgers added the two will be even better for being able to sharpen their skills against each other.

“How we take the next step is to talk about the things that give us the most issues,” Rodgers said. “To talk about release issues [caused by Gardner] and what’s hard on Garrett, and then Sauce telling Garrett what’s hard on him. I think right now, we have good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete.”

Patriots

Patriots DB Kyle Dugger said he’s not focused on his contract year, but reiterated that he does love playing for New England.

“That’s not on my mind,” Dugger said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s the biggest part, I’m on the field, and I’m trying to handle this on the field and let that be that. But I definitely enjoy playing for this organization.”