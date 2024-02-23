AFC Notes: Geno Stone, Kenny Pickett, Patriots, Ravens, Steelers

Patriots

Patriots DL Deatrich Wise discussed his future in an interview with Jordy McElroy of the Patriots Wire. He has one more year left on his contract but it’s not out of the question he could be cut for cap savings this year.

“I approach this like any other year. Go out there, give it your all, give it your best, lead the team to the best I know how, and that’s vocally and physically,” Wise said. “What I do on the field and what I do on the practice field, locker room and meeting room — and I just take everything one day at a time. I can’t really control things I can’t control. I control my effort and my output. And I control what I say and what I do.”

Ravens

Ravens’ impending free agent S Geno Stone said he wants to sign somewhere he’s appreciated and can be a starter.

“At the end of the day, Baltimore is always home, but business is business,” Stone said, via NFL.com. “You know that being in this league this long. I’ve been through it all, especially my rookie year. I just want to be somewhere I’m appreciated, you know, who wants me and for me to be a starter, whatever it may be. I just want my value to be there.”

Stone said former teammate and current Titans special teams assistant Anthony Levine gave him a lot of advice while they played together in Baltimore.

“I just had great vets around me really,” Stone said. “I had a guy, Anthony Levine, that was next to me every day and preaching what to do. I just kind of followed what he did. His lead. He was in the league for 12 years, so I had a guy like that to lean on. And guys like Chuck Clark, the other guys I could name, but I’ll say Anthony Levine was probably the main one. The guy that had been through the kind of same process I was going through and kind of just staying by his side and picking his brain each day. He told me one day, he said, ‘You’re gonna make it one day. Just make sure you’re going through the process and stay humble.'”

Steelers

Adam Jahns of The Athletic names the Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, and Steelers as teams to keep an eye on as potential trade options for Bears QB Justin Fields .

. Regarding Pittsburgh, Jahns points out GM Omar Khan has previously done business with Chicago, and Fields’ mobility could provide a wrinkle in new OC Arthur Smith ‘s run-heavy system. Fields’ arm strength could also benefit WR George Pickens .

has previously done business with Chicago, and Fields’ mobility could provide a wrinkle in new OC ‘s run-heavy system. Fields’ arm strength could also benefit WR Mark Kaboly of The Athletic expects Kenny Pickett to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback next season, but he will have a short leash if they re-sign impending free-agent QB Mason Rudolph.

to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback next season, but he will have a short leash if they re-sign impending free-agent QB Kaboly believes Pittsburgh will give Pickett one last opportunity as their starting quarterback before looking at outside options.

Kaboly notes he’s been told some scouts were “never sold” on Pickett, but scouts don’t have much say on roster decisions.

As for free agency, Kaboly believes the organization could target defensive tackle and cornerback as potential “high-level” signings. Kaboly would personally like to see the Steelers target Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins and Bears CB Jaylon Johnson if they reach the open market.