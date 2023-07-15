AFC Notes: George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic could see the Bengals re-signing LB Logan Wilson to a four-year, $40 million deal given he’s proven to have value around the top-10 players at his position.

Browns

Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports Browns QB Deshaun Watson is putting together a strong offseason and is showing better command of their system and passing accuracy.

is putting together a strong offseason and is showing better command of their system and passing accuracy. According to Caplan, recently acquired WR Elijah Moore is expected to line up in the “Z” receiver role and was used “in a variety of ways” during spring camp.

Steelers

Steelers second-year WR George Pickens said he’s working on gaining more yards after the catch in 2023 and wants to maintain a “great release point.”

“That is one of the things I am trying to work on, get the yards after catch,” said Pickens, via Teresa Varley of the team’s site. “It’s the beginning of the route angle. If you mess up the defensive back super bad it’s going to give you more advantage for yards after catch. If you have him on you, you can break a tackle, but it’s a little harder. Your best advantage to really get that going is have a great release point.”

Pickens is enjoying the vibe around Pittsburgh’s offseason program.

“It’s super early, but just the vibe of the people,” said Pickens. “I said that before we even started practicing, just the vibe of the people. It’s super, super cool. Super, super ready to go. And super, super energized. Guys last year, we had energy, but this year is a lot of on field energy and communication too. I am just enjoying the energy. I like to watch guys go crazy. I like to watch guys make plays, so it’s real fun for me.”