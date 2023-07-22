AFC Notes: George Pickens, Steelers, Texans

George Pickens

Steelers WRs coach Frisman Jackson thinks WR George Pickens must make a “big jump” with his development in Year 2 of his career.

“It has to be a big jump,” Jackson said, via 93.7 The Fan. “The onus is on me to have him take that next step. That big jump that we are all searching for and want, he’s got to be a great player for us.”

Pickens is hopeful Pickens can “add to his repertoire” and make improvements after the catch.

“We’re hoping to add to his repertoire,” Jackson said. “Last year he showed the vertical part of his game. He has a lot more to his game. Hopefully, this year we can get him doing a bunch more of what he’s capable of doing. We gotta get him to be better after the catch. He’s gotta be able to take a slant and go 60 (yards) with it. He showed one part of his game last year. We’re working and improving the other parts of his game.”

Steelers

Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer thinks it will be beneficial to surround first-round OT Broderick Jones with players like OTs Dan Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor.

“The thing that he has going for him is he has a good group of guys in Dan Moore and Chuks [Okorafor] and the other guys who stay after and help him,” Meyer said, via Ray Fittipaldo. “That’s what good rooms do. They help each other. Regardless of whether they’re competing against each other, good rooms and good lines help each other because, inevitably, whether he takes someone’s job or doesn’t, our job as an offensive unit is to get better and play the best five we can.”

When asked about being a Bears assistant in 2013 when they drafted G Kyle Long, Meyer responded every player is different but what’s most important is repetition.

“But everyone is different,” Meyer said. “It’s a different position. It’s a different time. The game is a little different now. The way it is similar is the work, the repetition, understanding the scheme, the proper footwork. … Anytime you’re getting anyone ready, whether it’s a first-rounder or a seventh-rounder, it’s just reps, reps, reps — quality reps that will help them become the player we need them to become.”

Meyer is confident that Jones has “all the tools” to be successful and can become a great player.

“He has all the tools,” Meyer said. “The thing is he wants to be great. He has the attitude to do that. When the time comes, he’s going to be in there.”

Texans

Texans DE Jerry Hughes was impressed with how vocal the team’s defense is despite them being largely inexperienced.

“It was amazing just to see how vocal the team was,” Hughes said, via Texans Wire. “Normally when you got a young team, that’s one of the things you harp on is that we’re not vocal enough, not able to move fast enough. But that’s not the case.”

Hughes added that DB Jalen Pitre is in a league of his own right now.

“Pitre is moving probably a step ahead of everyone at this time,” Hughes said.