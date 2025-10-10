AFC Notes: Greg Newsome, Browns, Bengals, Ravens

Browns

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Browns swapped CB Greg Newsome II for former Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell because of the better scheme fit in a man/cover three match defense.

. (Breer) Cleveland OC Tommy Rees on third-round QB Dillon Gabriel ‘s performance in his first start versus the Vikings: “I thought he did a lot of positive things. There’s always things to clean up. He took care of the football.” (Tony Grossi)

said he watched Campbell’s film after the trade and talked about how they will miss Newsome in the locker room: “We’re really going to miss Greg. Great locker room guy. Brings great energy. Our excitement for Tyson doesn’t diminish how we feel about Greg.” (Scott Petrak) Schwartz called Campbell the next man up but revealed they will get multiple corners ready to go in Week 6, including UDFA CB Dom Jones. (Zac Jackson)

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning admitted that he was upset about being benched and said there were a lot of factors that went into the decision.

Browning reiterated that he owns his mistakes but also thinks there were other things that caused a lack of offensive production.

“I’m not dumb or arrogant enough to think I didn’t play my role in the offensive struggles, but there’s a lot that goes into it,” he continued. “But I think there’s a lot of other things that kind of contributed to our lack of offensive production.”

Browning is still preparing as if he’s the starter, even if the team is already prepared to play QB Joe Flacco immediately.

“My understanding is that’s the coaches job to get him ready,” Browning said. “I’m learning the gameplan, too, so as far as my role and all that, I’m a player. So I’m just getting ready in case I need to go in.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes GM Eric DeCosta will continue to look around for a pass rusher ahead of the deadline. (Jeff Zrebiec)

believes GM will continue to look around for a pass rusher ahead of the deadline. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh believes recently added S Alohi Gilman can play Sunday after a great practice on Wednesday. (Zrebiec)

can play Sunday after a great practice on Wednesday. (Zrebiec) Regarding the Gilman- Odafe Oweh swap with the Chargers, Harbaugh mentioned he didn’t speak to his brother, Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh , until after the deal went down. He said the general managers of each team were the drivers of the trade. (Zrebiec)

swap with the Chargers, Harbaugh mentioned he didn’t speak to his brother, Chargers HC , until after the deal went down. He said the general managers of each team were the drivers of the trade. (Zrebiec) Despite a rough start, Ravens DC Zach Orr isn’t worried about his job security and is remaining focused on Sunday: “I’m not worried about what happens. I’m worried about finding a way to win and stop a high-powered offense.” (Zrebiec)