AFC Notes: Gus Bradley, Colts, Jaguars, Doug Pederson, Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons vowed to keep rewarding the organization for believing in him enough to use their first-round selection on him in 2019.

“I’ll never forget that,” Simmons said, via the Team’s Official Website. “I think it was all about me proving to myself – and to the Titans as well – that I am who I am. I am not faking anything – I wasn’t faking it back then. I was thankful then, and I am thankful for everything now. I have only been in Nashville for three years, and I feel like I have a lot more to prove to the city. I feel like I am just getting started, on the team, and in the community. There’s a lot more that I want to do.”

Simmons thanked Titans GM Jon Robinson, HC Mike Vrabel, and owner Amy Adams Strunk for believing in him.

“I am always exchanging texts with Miss Amy,” Simmons said. “We keep up with each other, even on holidays, wishing each other ‘Merry Christmas’, whatever it might be. I always tell her I appreciate her for trusting in me. When I first got drafted by the Titans I promised her that I was going to be a guy she could trust, and I’m grateful she and the Titans took a chance on me.”

Simmons accrued 8.5 sacks this year and led the team with 58 pressures, which has impressed Robinson in terms of his development.

“Jeffery had an outstanding season, just a powerful force from the inside,” Robinson said. “He developed a pretty cool pass rush move that he certainly benefited from. And he’s really grown, has become a great leader. I’m really proud of him.”