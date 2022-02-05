AFC Notes: Gus Bradley, Colts, Jaguars, Doug Pederson, Titans

Colts
- Zak Keefer of The Athletic mentions that new Colts DC Gus Bradley impressed HC Frank Reich during his interview with his scheme and vision for the team continuing forward in a 4-3 defense.
- Keefer adds that Bradley also showed a willingness to change in order to connect with younger players, as well as exhibiting his plan of establishing a defensive identity.
Jaguars
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars are moving on from several former staff members, including ST coordinator Nick Sorensen.
- Jaguars owner Shad Khan told the media that no one they interviewed said they were unwilling to work with the current front office the team had in place: “There was no one who said ‘OK I don’t want to be part of it,'” (Demetrius Harvey)
- According to John Reid, team owner Khan filed a request to install a new executive vice president position for the franchise.
- Khan said the team would strengthen their front office with additional hires, but would not specify if this meant former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Reid)
- Reid also points out that new HC Doug Pederson told the media he had “ongoing conversations” with the Jaguars throughout their coaching search and wants to call the plays for Jacksonville in 2022.
- Khan ensures fans that the team conducted a full and thorough search before deciding on Pederson: “We have someone who’s been there, a head coach, developer of quarterbacks, a man who creates a culture for players and coaches alike, a culture they’ll thrive in, and a leader who commands respect and inspires those around him. And a man who wins.” (JaguarsPR)
- Pederson revealed that the team had reached out to him during the last coaching cycle, yet he decided he wanted to take the year off and the job went to Urban Meyer instead. (Reid)
- Pederson spoke to the media about joining the franchise: “This culture is all about winning. The players here want to win. I want to win. And that’s what I can bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars, to this community, and to our fan base.” (JaguarsPR)
Titans
Titans DL Jeffery Simmons vowed to keep rewarding the organization for believing in him enough to use their first-round selection on him in 2019.
“I’ll never forget that,” Simmons said, via the Team’s Official Website. “I think it was all about me proving to myself – and to the Titans as well – that I am who I am. I am not faking anything – I wasn’t faking it back then. I was thankful then, and I am thankful for everything now. I have only been in Nashville for three years, and I feel like I have a lot more to prove to the city. I feel like I am just getting started, on the team, and in the community. There’s a lot more that I want to do.”
Simmons thanked Titans GM Jon Robinson, HC Mike Vrabel, and owner Amy Adams Strunk for believing in him.
“I am always exchanging texts with Miss Amy,” Simmons said. “We keep up with each other, even on holidays, wishing each other ‘Merry Christmas’, whatever it might be. I always tell her I appreciate her for trusting in me. When I first got drafted by the Titans I promised her that I was going to be a guy she could trust, and I’m grateful she and the Titans took a chance on me.”
Simmons accrued 8.5 sacks this year and led the team with 58 pressures, which has impressed Robinson in terms of his development.
“Jeffery had an outstanding season, just a powerful force from the inside,” Robinson said. “He developed a pretty cool pass rush move that he certainly benefited from. And he’s really grown, has become a great leader. I’m really proud of him.”
