AFC Notes: Gus Edwards, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

According to Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire, Denver has confirmed invites to the following nine players for their local pro day:

Colorado State DL Matt Thomas Colorado State DB Ron Hardge III Colorado LB Derrick McLendon Colorado OLB Jordan Domineck Colorado DB Rodrick Ward Air Force DB Jayden Goodwin Air Force RB John Lee Eldridge III Colorado Mines DL Kyle Bahnsen Colorado Mines WR Noah Sarria.

Colorado WR Xavier Weaver had an official visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall)

had an official visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall) Kentucky RB Ray Davis has an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Dane Brugler)

Chargers

New Chargers RB Gus Edwards joined the Chargers in free agency after five seasons in Baltimore. Edwards mentioned OC Greg Roman and the team’s desire to win as big reasons he chose Los Angeles.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Edwards said, via the Chargers’ social media. “The coaching staff they’ve been putting together is incredible. [I’m] real familiar with coach Roman and his game. And I just wanted to be part of it because I already know what his mindset is. And same with coach [Jim] Harbaugh, I already know what his mindset is — being a physical team. And I just want to be a part of that.”

“I know [Harbuagh’s] mentality — he wants to win. He’s been very into everything. He’s been in the meeting rooms with us. He hasn’t been staying away from the team. He’s been in the weight room with us. It’s been great to just see his face around.”

Chiefs

After getting his fifth-year option declined, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire decided to remain in Kansas City where he feels at home. Edwards-Helaire talked about his decision and understood why the team declined his option.

“I just knew this was the perfect place for me to not only become a three-time Super Bowl champion but continue the legacy of the Chiefs and continue the things that I’m doing as a player,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com.

“You really just look at things and call it a spade, a spade for a lot of things. I wasn’t the starter. Picking up a fifth-year option for a guy who was in rotation and just looking at the number, looking at things, looking at cap space, as a football guy and a player, you see those things, and some people call it the writing on the wall — [but] you got to call it the actual sport that we’re playing.”

Washington WR Jalen McMillan will have an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (MLFootball)