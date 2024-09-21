AFC Notes: Isiah Pachecho, Patrick Surtain II, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II praised CB Riley Moss through his first two games as the other starting CB.

“I’ve seen a significant amount of progress in his game, and it carries over and it translates because he just goes out here and puts the work in every day at practice and it shows on the field,” Surtain said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire.

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said he’s undecided for Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain and the pain is “not great.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco suffered a lower leg injury that required surgery and will likely hold him out for six to eight weeks. Kansas City OC Matt Nagy described their plan at running back without Pacheco.

“Yeah, it’s certainly a little bit different, but that’s expected; Pops (Pacheco) is doing a good job recovering, and that part of this game is injuries, but we know how much he wanted to be out there,” Nagy said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “But for us football-wise, the Xs and Os part, I think the guys that we have in here now have really been able to get a chance to be in this offense, get some valuable reps, whether it be at training camp or preseason, and now it’s the next man up mentality, and so, you guys know who the guys are that are here.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid stated RB Kareem Hunt will not be elevated from the practice squad for Week 3. (Adam Schefter)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said LB Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) will likely be out Sunday. (Paul Gutierrez)