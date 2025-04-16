Raiders LT Kolton Miller Skipping OTAs, Seeking Extension

Raiders LT Kolton Miller is currently skipping voluntary OTA’s as he seeks a new contract extension, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Miller is in the final year of his contract and wants more financial security before playing out the remainder of his deal.

Miller, 29, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

He’s due a base salary of $12.25 million in the final year of the deal.

In 2024, Miller appeared in 17 and started all 17 games for the Raiders at left tackle.