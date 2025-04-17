Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders could look to trade QB Aidan O’Connell for a pick on Day 3 of the draft.

Tafur explains the new Raiders’ brass “doesn’t seem that high” on O’Connell, and they could look to grab a quarterback at some point in the draft to develop behind QB Geno Smith. He also mentions Las Vegas was in on the trade talks to acquire QB Joe Milton before he was traded to Dallas for a fifth-round pick.

O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell appeared in nine games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards to go with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.