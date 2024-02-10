AFC Notes: Isiah Pacheco, Andy Reid, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they will decide on Russell Wilson‘s future with the team “sooner than later.”

“We look closely at where the pieces are,” Payton said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “Here are the ‘musts, needs and wants’ and when you asked the question about Russ, that factors in. Is it possible for us to do ‘this, this and this’ or not? I think that decision will be sooner than later. He’ll know sooner than later.”

Payton refuted claims of Denver already knowing they’ll address the quarterback position through the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Anything that people have said or commented about or heard about, ‘Oh, trades and —’ I can’t even tell you the jersey numbers of these rookie quarterbacks yet,” Payton said. “We start Monday on it. So how on Earth are we (trading) to (pick) one or going to five or six?’”

Payton said they are evaluating their entire roster and will “really assess” how to proceed at quarterback.

“When the season ends, we take our puzzle and we flip it upside down and all the pieces get spread out again,” Payton said. “We look at the salary cap, where we’re at with our own free agents. We look at who is in the draft, where we pick, how many draft picks we have and we begin this puzzle again. … Our plan, to do this thing the right way, is to really assess the quarterback position. Are we going to be able to find it in the draft? Are we going to find it in free agency? Or is it in the building? That decision is going to happen quicker than later, relative to week.”

Chargers

The Chargers have had a reputation for a long time as a cheap organization that doesn’t spend resources the way other franchises do, whether on staffing or facilities or other things outside of player salaries. Chargers owner Dean Spanos hates that characterization, and he hopes the decision to hire HC Jim Harbaugh to a reported $16 million per year salary plus the recent upgrades they’ve made to facilities serve as a rebuttal.

“You guys know what we’ve done, what we spent on players, this new facility, I don’t know where that comes from, nor I don’t really pay a lot of attention to it,” Spanos said via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I made what I think was the best decision for this organization and the Chargers in hiring Jim, and the money had nothing to do with it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco told reporters that he’s excited to face the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

“I’m excited to face the Niners,” Pacheco said, via NFL.com. “They’ve got a good front, good defense, guys flying around. That’s what it’s all about. We love competing for moments like this.”

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy was asked about the improvement Pacheco has shown this year.

“Just more experienced, understanding technique, fundamentals,” Nagy said. “Understanding timing of a pulling guard on a gap play or a trap play. Knowing on a zone read who he’s reading, all that stuff. Things happen slower for him, so he can play faster.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid was again asked Thursday about the possibility of retiring: “I haven’t gone there. I don’t think about that. I’m tied up in the game.” (Ben Volin)

was again asked Thursday about the possibility of retiring: “I haven’t gone there. I don’t think about that. I’m tied up in the game.” (Ben Volin) Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was asked about Reid potentially retiring after the season: “I’m highly doubtful.” (James Palmer)