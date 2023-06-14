AFC Notes: J.C. Jackson, Jimmy Garropolo, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said CB J.C. Jackson is progressing from his ruptured patellar tendon and thinks this summer will be “important” for the cornerback.

“He’s progressing. He’s been working really hard,” Staley said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “This summer will be important for him.”

Jackson wouldn’t comment on whether he’d return in time for training camp and is just focused on taking things day by day.

“I’m expecting to come out here and practice every day,” Jackson said. “That’s how I’m taking it.”

Jackson feels like he has a lot to prove after missing most of his first year in Los Angeles.

“Haven’t done anything. Got hurt. And I just got paid,” said Jackson. “I still got to prove to my teammates and to myself that I am still Mr. INT. I didn’t do s— last year.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon said he had interest from teams as a free agent but he wanted to re-sign with Kansas City: “A couple other teams (interested)…but this is always somewhere I wanted to be,” via Aaron Ladd.

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed write the Raiders remain confident that QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be healthy in time for the start of training camp.

will be healthy in time for the start of training camp. Tafur and Reed note the Raiders have decided to keep OL Dylan Parham at left guard instead of potentially pushing out C Andre James , so the entire left side of the line should remain intact.

at left guard instead of potentially pushing out C , so the entire left side of the line should remain intact. James says that continuity can go a long way: “We’ve never kept this many guys around. So, it gives us a lot of confidence. It’s exciting because you’re familiar with the guys you’re working next to. And that’s super important with the offensive line, being able to jell and being able to work with guys you’re familiar working with and being able to communicate with.”