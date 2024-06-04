AFC Notes: Jack Jones, Trent McDuffie, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu believes he left a lot of plays on the field last year and is working on his pass rushing moves.

“I would just say my get off and my pass rush,” Tuipulotu said, via Chargers Wire. “I think a lot of people thought I had a good impact in the pass rush game, but I felt like I left so much stuff on the field. I had a lot of opportunities to make more plays and didn’t take advantage of it. So going into the offseason, I needed to work on my get off, getting to the point and my pass rush hand moves,” Tuipulotu added. “All that stuff.”

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie established himself as a formidable force in his second season in the NFL as an integral part of Kansas City’s defensive success. McDuffie talked about how much the continuity of the roster and system has helped their performance on the field.

“I feel like yesterday there was this one play where we kind of messed it up and then me and [Justin Reid] just played off each other and I was like ‘Man, it feels good’,” McDuffie said, via Logan Lazarczyk of the Chiefs Wire. “Three years into this and everybody knows what they are doing — you don’t have to be out there worrying about who is doing what. We can just play fast, and I feel like going into this new season I think that’s huge where we are starting off.”

Raiders

Raiders CB Jack Jones believes he’s one of the premier corners in football and said Las Vegas can have the number one defense in the league this season as well as make the playoffs.

“I believe I’m a premier corner already,” Jones said, via PFT. “I’m not really worried about what y’all say. I just go out there and play ball. My goal this year is to be the No. 1 defense and make the playoffs.”