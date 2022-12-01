AFC Notes: Jacoby Brissett, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

PFF’s Doug Kyed writes that after a relatively successful starting stint with the Browns, QB Jacoby Brissett has likely earned himself another decent contract as a bridge quarterback in 2023.

has likely earned himself another decent contract as a bridge quarterback in 2023. Regarding the Browns having Deshaun Watson back from suspension, WR Amari Cooper said the quarterback has the ability to make “something out of nothing”: “What kind of spark? Just the huge little spark that comes with Deshaun Watson … he can make something out of nothing.” (Kimberley A. Martin)

Watson refused to comment on his treatment from the NFL after serving his 11-game suspension: "I've been advised to stay away from that and keep it personal. There are only football questions that I can address at this time." (Andrew Siciliano)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh is pleased with their pass rush’s production after recording at least three sacks in the last seven consecutive games. They’ve cobbled together a group with both wily veterans like Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul and homegrown guys like Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh.

“The pass rush is important, as you guys have written so often over the years here,” Harbaugh said, via Todd Karpovich of FanNation.“It’s a narrative that has been flipped; that’s a good thing. I like these guys. You’ve got to throw the timing of the quarterback off, you have to move him off the spot, you have to disguise, you have to change the picture on him.”

Harbaugh added that their ability to rush quarterbacks is a product of stopping the run.

“All those things are really important in this league. Then, above all, you have to earn the right to rush the passer. What does that mean? You have to stop the run. You have to put them in passing situations. So, our guys have done a good job of that, but we can get better.”

As for second-round OLB David Ojabo making his debut after recovering from an Achilles injury, Harbaugh said that the edge rusher has been getting into shape at practice and is “getting close” to returning.

“He’s doing well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s only been practicing for what – four weeks now? So, he’s learning, and he’s kind of getting in shape and all that, but I talked to him today. We had a good talk, just kind of back and forth just during practice, and he’s getting close. It’s not so much a special teams thing as it is just a numbers thing right now at his position. So, he’ll be out there when the time comes, and I think he’ll do well when he gets out there.”

Steelers

The play of Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett is a big topic of conversation each week in Pittsburgh, but especially so after one of Pickett’s best games of his rookie season on Monday night. Pickett led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to win a back-and-forth matchup against the Colts, which HC Mike Tomlin said is a valuable experience for him going forward.

“You guys ask me that every week. He’s getting better every week, and it’s in a very natural way because of experience,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, adding, “It’s just a process. But like I always say, he is good enough, and we are good enough, to win while that happens. So we’re not grading him or us on a curve. We acknowledge he is very much in development. You ask me next week, and I will tell you he got better in all areas next week. Because with each snap comes exposure, and sharp guys, guys who are competitors, they grow from those things.”