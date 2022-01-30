AFC Notes: Jaguars, Jets, Texans

Jaguars
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, although the Jaguars are interested in Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for their head coaching vacancy, if Los Angeles wins today Jacksonville won’t actually be able to talk to him until after the Super Bowl.
- Pelissero says this is because Jacksonville hasn’t already conducted an interview with O’Connell during the week leading up to the divisional round. O’Connell is also a finalist for the Vikings’ head coaching vacancy and they will be able to have a second interview with him if the Rams advance.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the Jets would love to retain WR Braxton Berrios but unless they’re willing to pay him as more than a role player, he could test the market.
- Cimini lists some players the Jets may want to consider drafting given their needs, including Colorado State TE Trey McBride, Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, Utah LB Devin Lloyd, Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning, and Boston College G Zion Johnson.
- The Jets hosted WR Jevon Cottoy, TE John Lovett, and QB Chris Streveler for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- John McClain of the Houston Chronicle considers former NFL QB Josh McCown the favorite for the Texans’ head coaching vacancy considering he’s interviewed three times in the past 12 months with GM Nick Caserio. McClain expects Caserio to recommend hiring McCown to owner Cal McNair.
- McClain adds Texans EVP Jack Easterby is also a big fan of McCown. The two bonded over their shared faith while McCown was in Houston in 2020.
- The Texans offered McCown an assistant head coach job last year but McClain says he declined as he wanted to spend time with his family.
- If McCown were to be hired, the expectation, per McClain, is to keep the bulk of the staff in place, including DC Lovie Smith and promoting QB coach Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator.
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports the Texans have asked for five to seven assets, including three first-round picks for QB Deshaun Watson.
