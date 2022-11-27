AFC Notes: Jaguars, Jets, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round LB Devin Lloyd notes that HC Doug Pederson thinks it’s beneficial for him to be rotating with third-round LB Chad Muma.

“Doug had mentioned that sometimes the perspective from the sideline, you get a little bit different perspective,” Lloyd said Wednesday, via 1010XL. “Me personally, I love playing. I love playing the game, obviously, I don’t want to go out. But for me, it’s all about growth. As perfect as we want it to be, it’s never going to be perfect. For me, it’s just about learning from my mistakes and making sure they don’t happen again, continuing to progress every day.”

Lloyd has flashed the talent that made him a first-round pick but he’s also had some learning moments in his rookie season. Pederson notes the rotation is beneficial for the team as well.

“I think both guys have shown us enough that they can both play, play in there and play well,” Pederson said. “I think this back third of the season or half of the season, I think you’ll see more of a rotation with those two guys. It’s a great opportunity for both of them. This week, in particular, because of the unique style of Baltimore’s run offense. You’re going to have to use probably as many of those linebackers as possible.”

Pederson says Lloyd has been in a great frame of mind and is also taking reps on special teams. (John Shipley)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh on the strong performance by QB Mike White : “He did a great job. He didn’t need to be anybody but Mike White. We just wanted him to play within himself.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

on the strong performance by QB : “He did a great job. He didn’t need to be anybody but Mike White. We just wanted him to play within himself.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh also mentioned that RB Michael Carter has an ankle sprain, of which he is unsure of the severity at this point. (Rosenblatt)

has an ankle sprain, of which he is unsure of the severity at this point. (Rosenblatt) Jets Garrett Wilson on White: “That’s how he’s been preparing since he was the third-string quarterback. That’s a really good talent. That’s a really good mindset.” ( WRon White: “That’s how he’s been preparing since he was the third-string quarterback. That’s a really good talent. That’s a really good mindset.” ( Connor Hughes

Jets WR Elijah Moore on his breakout performance against the Bears: “You don’t weather the storm. You become the storm.” (Hughes)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith on QB Kyle Allen continuing to start: “Yes, to answer your question. We’re not gonna put a guy, give him his 1st start & start yanking things. We let a guy play. We want to see him. We got to eliminate those turnovers, but I thought he did some good things throughout the game.” (Mark Berman)

on QB continuing to start: “Yes, to answer your question. We’re not gonna put a guy, give him his 1st start & start yanking things. We let a guy play. We want to see him. We got to eliminate those turnovers, but I thought he did some good things throughout the game.” (Mark Berman) Smith said that RB Rex Burkhead is being evaluated for a concussion. (Aaron Wilson)

is being evaluated for a concussion. (Aaron Wilson) Allen on being the starter going forward: “I’m confident. I know I’m a much better player than I was today.” (Brooks Kubena)