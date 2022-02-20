AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson, Titans

Jaguars

New Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has brought in OC Press Taylor as passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and QB coach Mike McCoy to help train QB Trevor Lawrence.

“It’s a huge relationship and it’s one that I encourage not only myself, but Mike, Press, Jim Bob to really cultivate and reach out to him,” Pederson said, via Pro Football Talk. “Of course, he was in the building a couple of weeks ago — I had a chance to meet him and talk to him. And I encourage all my staff members to reach out to the guys this time of year and really start building up a relationship with them. It’s going to be a really good dynamic because, what I understand about Trevor is his mindset, how he thinks. He’s eager to learn. He wants to grow. And I’ve got great teachers in the room who can help him and help him be successful. And that’s not only on the field but off the field as well. And that’s what I’m looking forward to in April when we get the guys in here. As things got closer and you start talking to people outside of Jacksonville who did know him a little bit, you kind of get into the mind and how he thinks, and [he’s] a guy that kind of thinks the way we do. And that’s encouraging. And then, of course, we have to think as he thinks too. It’s a two-way street. So, I’m excited about that.”

Texans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports there’s a hearing this week where Texans QB Deshaun Watson ‘s deposition may be pushed back. He was supposed to be deposed after all 22 depositions for his accusers had been taken but that has not happened yet.

‘s deposition may be pushed back. He was supposed to be deposed after all 22 depositions for his accusers had been taken but that has not happened yet. Any potential trade for Watson remains in a “holding pattern,” per league sources until there is clarity on his legal situation. Watson faces 22 allegations of various degrees of sexual misconduct.

While there is an open NFL investigation into Watson, that will not kick into gear until after the civil and criminal cases are over, per Wilson, as the league’s practice is to avoid interfering in those.

One league exec told Wilson: “It’s about the legal stuff with Watson right now, and nothing but that, of course. How many teams would be interested if he didn’t have the lawsuits and the possible charges? I would say at least six to 10 teams would step up. It’s a thorny issue because there’s going to be some fallout as far as public relations and the community. If you’re going to trade for him, you have to have your owner fully onboard. Otherwise, it’s a non-starter.”

Titans

Titans LB Harold Landry continues to campaign for the Titans to bring him back next season, despite the fact that he would likely have a strong market in free agency.

“I feel like I’ve taken strides since I’ve been here,” Landry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I’ve always been able to get that pressure. But this year I am finishing and going out there playing relentlessly.”

Titans OLB coach Ryan Crow is still working with Landry on new pass rush moves that expand his arsenal beyond that of a normal speed rusher.

“I took his fastball away,” Crow said. “He’s a speed guy. I think everyone that watches his film throughout the league realizes he’s a speed guy. So the conversation with him was you can’t use that, you’ve got to find something else.”