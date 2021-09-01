AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said that vaccination status came into play when deciding on their final 53 players. While obvious, it was a quiet part that Meyer wasn’t supposed to say out loud and sparked the announcement by the NFLPA of an investigation into the team.

“Everyone was considered,” Meyer said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “That was part of the [considerations such as] production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

Although Jaguars DE Josh Allen was on the COVID-19 list until earlier this week, Meyer said that Allen never tested positive for the virus.

“Well, Josh Allen‘s never had it [COVID-19],” Meyer said. “He’s not played in two weeks. So, he’s never had COVID. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but he’s never had COVID. So that’s pretty punitive.”

Jaguars OL coach George Warhop expects C Brandon Linder (knee), LG Andrew Norwell (elbow), and LT Cam Robinson (ankle) to be ready for Week 1. (DiRocco)

Texans

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor admits that he has not been given the official word on whether he’s the starting quarterback.

“I haven’t been told that officially, but I’ve never necessarily looked for that confirmation,” Taylor said, via TexansWire. “My mindset doesn’t change and it hasn’t changed since I’ve been drafted. Ever since I’ve started playing football, it’s to prepare as a starter, lead like a starter and let the coaches make the decisions that they make.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio said he expects WR Anthony Miller (shoulder) to play at some point this season: “He’s making progress. He’s day to day. I would expect him to play at some point this season. I think that’s fair.” (Aaron Wilson)

said he expects WR (shoulder) to play at some point this season: “He’s making progress. He’s day to day. I would expect him to play at some point this season. I think that’s fair.” (Aaron Wilson) Regarding the five running backs on the Texans’ roster, Caserio said they do not plan on running a wishbone system: “We can’t put five running backs on the field unless we’re going to run the wishbone like Oklahoma did. We’re not going to do that. Everybody thinks we are, but we’re not.” (Aaron Reiss)

When asked about the Texans’ potential interest in Cam Newton , Caserio said they will always consider players but was non-committal about him: “We’re always going to look at what’s out there. If there’s a player that makes sense for our team, we’ll consider it.” (Aaron Wilson)

, Caserio said they will always consider players but was non-committal about him: “We’re always going to look at what’s out there. If there’s a player that makes sense for our team, we’ll consider it.” (Aaron Wilson) As for Deshaun Watson , Caserio said they will make the decision they feel is best for the team: “Each day, we’re going to make a decision we feel is best. Deshaun has been here every day. He’s been in meetings. He’s been here every day. We’re going to take it one day at a time. There’s no definitive answer at this point.” (Aaron Wilson)

, Caserio said they will make the decision they feel is best for the team: “Each day, we’re going to make a decision we feel is best. Deshaun has been here every day. He’s been in meetings. He’s been here every day. We’re going to take it one day at a time. There’s no definitive answer at this point.” (Aaron Wilson) Caserio refused to comment on whether he could see Watson playing for them this season: “I’m not gonna comment about what’s going to happen, who’s going to play.” (Aaron Reiss)

Caserio on what he’s seen from third-round QB Davis Mills so far: “Some good plays and some bad plays. Everybody is going to have some bad plays. As long as they’re moving in the right direction, that’s the most important thing.” (Aaron Wilson)

so far: “Some good plays and some bad plays. Everybody is going to have some bad plays. As long as they’re moving in the right direction, that’s the most important thing.” (Aaron Wilson) The Texans essentially burned a seventh-round pick on a trade for CB Ka’Dar Hollman, who they waived and lost to the Saints’ practice squad, but Caserio took it in stride: “You’re going to miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. We’re not going to be afraid.” (Wilson)

Titans

The Titans took a bit of a risk by committing so much money to OLB Bud Dupree as he was coming off a torn ACL. But they needed big-time help with their pass rush and Dupree’s talent is undeniable. The veteran’s rehab has gone well and he says he’s on track to be out on the field contributing in Week 1.

“Pretty much everything I’ve done tested, (I’ve) checked the boxes off so far,” Dupree said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “They have done a great job here. Hat’s off to the training staff, and hat’s off to coach (Mike) Vrabel for allowing me to go through that process. I am going out there to be my old self, and be better than I was last year.”