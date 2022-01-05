AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

ESPN’s Jordan Reid and Jeremy Fowler write the Lions and Jaguars are assured of having the top two picks in the draft and the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in NFL circles comes down to Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson .

or Michigan DE . Hutchinson is seen as the safer prospect while Thibodeaux is seen as having higher upside, though some like one AFC executive have questions about his consistency: “I watched several of his games, and I barely saw him make a play. Hutchinson at least shows up every week.”

The two also say not to rule out Alabama OT Evan Neal as an option for the Jaguars, even with the No. 1 pick.

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said there is still a chance that S Justin Reid could play after despite testing positive and being placed on the COVID list. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans RB D’Onta Foreman said he was eager for an opportunity in the NFL while he was a free agent through the first half of the season.

“I would be at home, and I would say to myself, ‘Man, I just want the opportunity, somebody give me the opportunity and trust in me and just give me the opportunity,” Foreman said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “Just being at home, I guess I just felt like I could go out there and just play my game and play well.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they were “very comfortable” starting Foreman after he was on their roster last season and has a good understanding of their system.

“We had him last year and we are very comfortable with him,” Vrabel said. “He showed the ability to fit into our run scheme as well as hit some runs. I think he is a very good natural runner. I think he catches the ball well. He has tried to improve. He runs hard. He is decisive. I think probably the biggest thing that I am most proud of is he had the unfortunate fumble in New England after he broke through on a run. Same thing happened yesterday, and you saw him protect the football as guys were coming from behind and trying to knock it out of there. All you can do is ask that players are aware of that, they understand they maybe made a mistake, and they are conscious of not making the same mistake twice. He had a great day for us Sunday and hopefully he will be able to continue to help us.”

Foreman has compiled 112 carries for 497 rushing yards and three touchdowns since being signed. He feels like he’s “getting more comfortable” over the last few weeks.

“I have been feeling it the last few weeks, just getting more comfortable,” Foreman said. “Just getting back to the flow of everything. I was at home, and when you first come back it’s not easy to just jump in and just go have 100-yard games, or just go out there and be explosive. So, it takes time, you know? Build chemistry with the other guys. But, I mean, I don’t know man. I am just so thankful for everything that has been given to me at this point and I am just trying to capitalize on every opportunity that I am given. I am grateful just to be back out there, playing the game that I love.”

The Titans brought in DE Da’Shawn Hand for a visit on Tuesday. They ended up signing him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)