AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter revealed that he and former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer had planned to bring him onto the coaching staff in a support role, yet GM Trent Baalke shut down the idea.

Meyer then relayed that Baalke didn’t see the value Carter, an eight-time Pro Bowler, would bring to the organization.

“Urban Meyer coached me at Ohio State,” Carter said, via JaguarsWire.com. “1986. He was my wide receiver coach. So last year he gets the Jacksonville job. Me and Urban have extensive conversations. We have a conversation about me joining his support staff. Urban called me back two days later and said ‘Trent Baalke killed it. He didn’t see the skillset, he didn’t see the value that you bring to the organization.’ I said, ‘Well, Urban, I don’t know what you and Trent Baalke have been doing since 1987, but for the last five decades, I’ve been associated with the National Football League…’ I said ‘Urban I can be your eyes and your ears.’”

Carter never joined the staff, and the rest is history. However, one thing Carter says he would have not allowed is the incident in an Ohio bar following a loss to the Bengals.

“One example, there’s no way we lose to Cincinnati and Urban Meyer is not on that plane going back to Jacksonville,” Carter said. “One thing right there, Cris Carter would have been like ‘We’re going back to Jacksonville, we’ll get on the (private jet) Friday morning and then go back up to Ohio, which we’re both from.’”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports several teams will want to trade down from the top-10 picks this year, possibly even the Jaguars at No. 1 overall.

Texans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans were not rejected by former NFL QB Josh McCown, as sources predict he likely would have taken the job if it was offered to him.

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson defended OC Todd Downing during a recent media appearance, as some fans are calling for him to be fired following the team’s playoff loss.

“There’s zero patience in today’s society,” Robinson said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “[People] don’t understand everything that goes into game planning and what’s built into plays. . . . There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. But when it doesn’t go the way somebody wants it, the knee-jerk reaction is ‘we have to fire this [person]. We have to do this.’ They are good people, got great families. They’re smart football men, everybody on that offensive side of the football. I’m proud to work with them.”