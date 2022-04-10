AFC Notes: Jaguars Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell commented on the signing of DT Folorunso Fatukasi and remembers him from their time together with the Jets.

“Yeah, I was on the coaching staff that drafted him, and the thing about it was he was raw when he came out,” Caldwell said, via JaguarsWire.com. “Now you can see the talent start to bubble and come out. He’s explosive, he has really strong hands, and he’s a force in the middle. That’s someone that you’re looking forward to helping stop the run, plug up the middle, and be a physical presence in the middle for offenses to have to handle. When I actually saw it was when I turned on the film this offseason. Then looking at a free agent, I was like, ‘That’s the same kid? Yeah, he’s different now.’”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. is visiting with the Texans.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel told the media that OL Jamarco Jones would start at left guard, but recently gave more details about where Jones could line up this coming season.

“What I meant was he’d start out playing left guard,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “We haven’t anointed any starters (in March). I meant with him being a versatile player, you have to start him somewhere, and the plan is for him to start in the competition at left guard.”

Titans GM Jon Robinson revealed that the team could make more moves on the offensive line but is happy with the versatility of the players already on the roster.

“Dillon (Radunz) has played right tackle, and he’s played guard,” Robinson said. “Jamarco, he’s played tackle, he’s played guard. Corey Levin has played guard and center. (Aaron) Brewer has played guard and he’s played center. (Daniel) Munyer has played guard and center. Those guys are going to compete and they’re going to battle and at the end of the day we’ll try and get our best guys out there. It’s up to those guys to have a good offseason and when OTAs start, lay a foundation. There will be some different faces out there, and we’ll see how it goes. But I’m expecting all of those guys to come in and compete and try and earn a spot on the football team and however it shakes out with the five, whether it’s one of those guys, somebody in the draft, somebody that was signed before the draft, somebody we trade for … we’ll see. When I first got here (in 2016), Dennis Kelly wasn’t on our football team until August, and he ended up being on our team. So, we’ll see how everything goes.”

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com doesn’t see the Titans selecting a defensive lineman in the first round, but adds that they will likely address the position at some point in the draft.