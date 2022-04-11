AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey is visiting the Jaguars, according to Billy Marshall.
- Alabama LB Christian Harris has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Jaguars. (Ian Rapoport)
Texans
- Texans HC Lovie Smith on QB Davis Mills: “I am a believer in him and what he’s going to do. He shows up every day. He has recruited other players to come here. I believe in him, Pep Hamilton, second year in the system, so many good things that he did.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith also commented on the team losing S Justin Reid to the Chiefs and returning safeties Eric Murray and Jonathan Owens: “Justin Reid is a good football player, a lifetime friend, excited for him. Jonathan Owens fits the profile of what we’re looking for, Eric Murray, same thing. I believe in him. He’s smart.” (Wilson)
- Smith does think the team needs to improve at cornerback before the upcoming season: “We can’t play the type of football we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Texans WR Brandin Cooks signed a two-year extension with the team, with Smith noting that Cooks wanted to remain in Houston: “Brandin wanted to be here and he believes in the vision for our team.” (Wilson)
Titans
Titans HC Mike Vrabel said during a recent media appearance that the team doesn’t plan on trading WR A.J. Brown any time soon.
“Not as long as I’m the head coach,” Vrabel said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I’m the coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team.”
