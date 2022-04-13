AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels that he will get along well with new HC Doug Pederson and is looking forward to his sophomore season in the NFL under a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

“I really like his demeanor. He’s really, really calm,” Lawrence said of Pederson, via Pro Football Talk. “Never gets too high or too low, I really like that. That’s the type of guy I like to be around. Offensively he brings a lot of different things to the table… I think we align pretty well and we’re on the same page.”

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on missing what would have been a disastrous rookie season in Jacksonville: “Definitely, that’s just the human element of it. Just seeing the results, you’re definitely like, ‘If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.” (Pro Football Talk)

Etienne said he's "85-90 percent" recovered from his Lisfranc injury: "I felt maybe like two or three weeks ago where I felt like I could really get back to myself, just being out there running full speed and just feeling fast, just running." (James Palmer)

Texans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports LSU G Ed Ingram has been hosted for a visit by the Texans.

According to PFN's Tony Pauline, the Texans also hosted Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert and Texas RB Keaontay Ingram for visits.

Stanford DL Thomas Booker has had a top 30 visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)

Texans QB Davis Mills on what he is taking away from his first season in the league: "There's a lot to learn from my first year in the NFL, take it all in to build on them. You never want to make the same mistake twice. It's cool to have that experience to build off of. I'm excited to build off what I did last year." (Wilson)

Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill says he is feeling good after a minor offseason knee scope which he adds was "nothing serious." (Brooks Kubena)

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com believes that the Titans could end up drafting a wide receiver at No. 26, yet doesn’t rule out the team adding someone via free agency.

Wyatt adds that the team will likely head into training camp with around 12 or 13 wide receivers on the roster, yet assures fans that one of them won’t be free agent WR Antonio Brown .

. The Titans have a top 30 visit scheduled with Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning . (Ryan Fowler)

. (Ryan Fowler) The Titans had a top 30 visit with Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor. (Tony Pauline)