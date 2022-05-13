AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that DE Travon Walker was a better fit for the team over DE Aiden Hutchinson.

“I mean as coaches we’re privy to a lot of film, a lot of conversations that a lot of people don’t get right, and a lot of information,” he said, via Jags Wire. “Part of our job is to gain that information, and we just felt at the time that and even sitting here today that the best for our organization was Travon Walker. That’s nothing against Aidan. I mean because I think he’s a great player, and he’s going to have a great career in this league.”

Texans

The Houston Texans brought in 10 players for tryouts during their rookie minicamp including:

K Matt Ammendola K Noel Ruiz WR Andrew Kamienski DB Meiko Dotson DB Omar Hicks-Onu DB KiShawn Walker LS Brett DioGuardi LS Erik Dickerson OL Darta Lee WR Quartney Davis

Titans

The Titans hosted seven players for tryouts during their rookie minicamp this weekend including:

Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady Tennessee CB Kenneth George Tennessee-Martin WR Donnell Williams Arkansas WR De’Vion Warren Western Michigan WR Bryce Nunnelly Castleton State LB Chris Rice Toledo LS Sean Mills