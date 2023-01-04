AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a deal with an architecture company to redesign TIAA Bank Field. Renovations and upgrades are expected to reach $1 billion. (Front Office Sports)

The renovations will include a shade roof covering TIAA Bank Field and decrease capacity from 68,000 to roughly 60,000.

Front Office Sports notes the Jaguars plan to pay through a public-private partnership and renovations would need to be attached to the team’s lease of TIAA Bank Field, which runs through 2030.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said they were outplayed in all three phases of Week 17’s loss to the Jaguars and must be able to tackle more consistently.

“The plan was for us to play a lot better than we did today,” Smith said, via TexansWire. “We’ve been playing better football than we played today, all three phases. Defensively, we got to tackle better. That’s been a tough spot for us a lot of the year. We had opportunities.”

Smith recalled Jaguars RB Travis Etienne’s 62-yard touchdown carry and pointed out that a missed tackle enabled Etienne’s explosive run.

“These explosive runs, we had been playing them better, but today we didn’t,” said Smith. “Too many missed tackles which lead to big plays like that.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel confirmed that QB Joshua Dobbs will continue as their starter in Week 18 but is also tasking third-round QB Malik Willis to prepare as if he’ll start.

“Josh will be our quarterback,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “I’ve talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week and Malik has to continue to prepare like a starter. I am fairly confident Malik is going to do something to help us win in this football game. So, I am hopeful – and I know he will – continue to prepare like he has and continue to improve throughout practice.”

As for Week 18’s game with the Jaguars being a clash for the AFC South title, Vrabel thinks Dobbs will be ready to play and wants Willis to continue studying their system.

“I think he is ready for the opportunity and is looking forward to it,” Vrabel said. “The message to Malik is to continue doing what he has been doing, which is continue to study, continue to use the practice reps to his advantage, to help the game slow down for him when he is out there, that is the most important thing.”

Vrabel believes Dobbs had a productive game in Week 17 despite losing 27-13 to the Cowboys.

“I thought he was decisive, and he did a nice job of progressing through when we gave him time,” Vrabel said. “I thought he tried to take the opportunity and run with it and lead. I just think he gives us the best chance right now.”

The Titans hosted two defensive tackles on Tuesday including Curtis Brooks and Tyler Shelvin. (Aaron Wilson)