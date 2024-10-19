Jaguars Announce Three Moves, Activate CB Tyson Campbell

The Jaguars announced three moves on Saturday, including activating CB Tyson Campbell from injured reserve.

The team also elevated RB Jake Funk and DL Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Week 7.

Campbell, 24, was a three-year starter for Georgia and started as a true freshman in 2018. The Jaguars drafted Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell signed a four-year deal worth $9,015,013 million with a $3,916,438 million signing bonus. He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 60 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in one game and recorded two tackles and one tackle for loss.