AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor isn’t worried about the logjam the team has at offensive tackle and added that they’ll have a more concrete plan moving forward after they hear how long LT Cam Robinson will be suspended.

“[It’s] a great problem to have,” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “Depending on the timeframe they give us with Cam [regarding the length of his suspension], or however that falls, we’ll have a plan — a little bit firmer plan moving forward into that. Until then, we’re just preparing every single day for everybody to be the best at whatever we’re asking them to play that day.”

SI.com’s John Shipley writes that in his opinion the most likely scenario is the team beginning the season with Walker Little at left tackle and first-round OT Anton Harrison on the right side. Once Robinson returns, Little can slide inside to left guard.

Shipley notes he'd be displacing either veteran OL Tyler Shatley or G Ben Bartch, with Shatley the leader in the clubhouse as Bartch comes off a knee injury.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans credited No. 3 overall pick DE Will Anderson for the energy he’s brought during OTA practices.

“It’s not just defense; it’s every position for us,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “I’m looking for guys who want to compete, guys who want to help us win. Defensive line, we want guys who are explosive, guys who are physical, guys who can set the edge, guys who can get after the quarterback. That’s what we’re looking for. Either side, it doesn’t matter which side you play on, that’s what we’re looking for out of all of our defensive ends.”

Texans S Jalen Pitre also singled out Anderson for his approach to practice.

“Yeah, [he is] another guy that plays with his hair on fire, a guy that is excited about the game of football and loves to do what he [does],” Pitre said of Anderson. “He made a play in OTAs today, and he had a celebration. So it’s a guy that’s used to just making plays. I love to be around that type of energy.”

Titans

Titans QB Malik Willis isn’t worried about expectations for his career and is focused on controlling his own development.

“It’s a results-based business,” Willis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “It doesn’t matter what I think, it doesn’t matter what you think, it just is. I am just focusing on what I can control.”

Willis said he’s taking things “one play at a time” and improving with each rep.

“I have just been trying to take it one play at a time, and one day at a time,” Willis said. “And that’s just my main focus, understanding each play is not going to be great, but make the best of it what you can, and learn from it what you can.”

Willis wants to continue building so he can prove himself when his number is called.

“Just trying to get better,” Willis said. “And focus on whatever I can improve on so the next time I had an opportunity to come out here, I could show that I improved.”