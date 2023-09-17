AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The AP’s Mark Long notes the Jaguars always expected to give up a third-round pick for WR Calvin Ridley once it was all said and done with their trade, meaning they didn’t expect to sign him to an extension and meet the qualifying condition to trade a second-round pick to the Falcons.

once it was all said and done with their trade, meaning they didn’t expect to sign him to an extension and meet the qualifying condition to trade a second-round pick to the Falcons. However, Long mentions a potential loophole if the Jaguars franchise Ridley and sign him to an extension after the draft. It’s not clear if the terms of the trade address this.

Texans

Texans DC Matt Burke praised the performance of safeties Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart in Week 1.

“Yeah, I thought they did a great job,” Burke said, via TexansWire. “Honestly the question in here last week I think about that group, and I said I thought that was our best unit and most prepared and had the most depth and I think it showed.”

Burke doesn’t think Murray and Stewart filling in for Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre had a negative impact on their defense.

“I don’t think we missed a beat with either of those guys playing and we felt confident in that — the players feel confident in those guys going out there,” said Burke. “That didn’t affect us at all. I don’t think we blinked.”

Titans

According to Ian Rapoport, Titans OL Peter Skoronski is missing Week 2 due to the fact that he needed to undergo an appendectomy.

is missing Week 2 due to the fact that he needed to undergo an appendectomy. Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $13,934 for his third-quarter hit on Saints QB Derek Carr and RB Julius Chestnut was fined $4,861 for unnecessary roughness. (Paul Kuharsky)